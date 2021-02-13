It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting -1 though it will feel even colder at -2. Today's forecasted low temperature is -19 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from SAT 12:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 13, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI
Highs at best around 10 and lows below zero are expected to continue for southern Wisconsin for at least the next week, according to forecasters.
