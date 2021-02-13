Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 13, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting -1 though it will feel even colder at -2. Today's forecasted low temperature is -19 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from SAT 12:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.