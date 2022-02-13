Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 13, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 11 though it will feel even colder at 9. We'll see a low temperature of 4 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.