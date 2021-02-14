It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting -3 though it will feel even colder at -5. -23 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Warning until SUN 11:00 AM CST. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting -3 though it will feel much colder at -17.68. Today's forecasted low t…
Highs at best around 10 and lows below zero are expected to continue for southern Wisconsin for at least the next week, according to forecasters.
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 3 though it will feel much colder at -10.14. We'll see a l…
This evening in Chippewa Falls: Mostly clear. Low -19F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatur…
Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Bitterly cold. Partly cloudy skies. Low -11F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to bundle up…
Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low -11F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a go…
This evening in Chippewa Falls: Bitterly cold. Partly cloudy. Low -11F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors,…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting -1 though it will feel much colder at -17.19. Today's fo…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting -1 though it will feel even colder at -2. Today's forecasted low tempe…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 9 though it will feel much colder at -8.25. A -11-degree…