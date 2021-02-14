Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting -3 though it will feel even colder at -5. -23 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Warning until SUN 11:00 AM CST. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.