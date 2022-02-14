It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 18 though it will feel even colder at 16. Today's forecasted low temperature is 2 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI
