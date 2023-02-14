Chippewa Falls residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 43 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 98% chance of precipitation. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.