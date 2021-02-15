It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 2 though it will feel even colder at 0. Today's forecasted low temperature is -13 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Warning until MON 10:00 AM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI
