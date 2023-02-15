Temperatures will be just above freezing in Chippewa Falls today. It should reach a nippy 37 degrees. 13 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 51% chance of rain. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.