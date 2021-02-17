It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel even colder at 15. Today's forecasted low temperature is 3 degrees. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 17, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting -3 though it will feel much colder at -17.68. Today's forecasted low t…
This evening in Chippewa Falls: Mostly clear. Low -19F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatur…
Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low -11F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a go…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 14 though it will feel even colder at 12. A -8-degree low is for…
This evening in Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy. Low -13F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatu…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting -3 though it will feel even colder at -5. -23 degrees is today's low. …
Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: A few clouds. Low -23F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home,…
Highs at best around 10 and lows below zero are expected to continue for southern Wisconsin for at least the next week, according to forecasters.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting -1 though it will feel even colder at -2. Today's forecasted low tempe…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 2 though it will feel even colder at 0. Today's forecasted low t…