It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28. Today's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 17, 2023 in Chippewa Falls, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rain, snow, gusty winds, and falling temperatures will be spreading across the Midwest Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Track the activity an…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Chippewa Falls today. It should reach a bitter 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 d…
Chippewa Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 38 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24. We'll see a low temperature of 2 degrees today. The Chippew…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27. A 17-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies toda…