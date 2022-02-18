Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 18, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 30. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -4 degrees. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 71% chance of precipitation. Very windy conditions are expected Friday in Chippewa Falls, with forecast models showing 26 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from FRI 12:00 PM CST until FRI 9:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.