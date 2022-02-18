 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 18, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 30. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -4 degrees. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 71% chance of precipitation. Very windy conditions are expected Friday in Chippewa Falls, with forecast models showing 26 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from FRI 12:00 PM CST until FRI 9:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News