Chippewa Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 18, 2023 in Chippewa Falls, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rain, snow, gusty winds, and falling temperatures will be spreading across the Midwest Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Track the activity an…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Chippewa Falls today. It should reach a bitter 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 d…
Chippewa Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 38 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24. We'll see a low temperature of 2 degrees today. The Chippew…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Chippewa Falls today. It should reach a nippy 37 degrees. 13 degrees is today's low. Don't leave t…