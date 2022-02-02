It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 11 though it will feel even colder at 10. A -10-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI
