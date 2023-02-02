It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 13. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -20 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Chippewa Falls could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2023 in Chippewa Falls, WI
