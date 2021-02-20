 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 20, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 20, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel even colder at 24. A 17-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News