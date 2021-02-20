It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel even colder at 24. A 17-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 20, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI
