The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Chippewa Falls Sunday. It should reach a cold 43 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 17 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 20, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI
A study says the U.S. West's megadrought deepened so much last year it is now the driest in at least 1,200 years — a worst-case climate change scenario.
