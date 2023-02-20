Chippewa Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 38 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 9 degrees. Today's forecast brings 49% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 20, 2023 in Chippewa Falls, WI
