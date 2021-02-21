Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 21, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 30. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 82% chance of precipitation. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.