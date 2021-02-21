 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 21, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 21, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 30. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 82% chance of precipitation. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News