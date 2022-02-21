It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel even colder at 23. 13 degrees is today's low. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 21, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI
