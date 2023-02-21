It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 22. A 18-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 75% chance of precipitation. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from TUE 3:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.