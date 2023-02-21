It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 22. A 18-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 75% chance of precipitation. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from TUE 3:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 21, 2023 in Chippewa Falls, WI
