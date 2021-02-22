Chippewa Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 22, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI
