Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 22, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Chippewa Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.

Local Weather

