 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 22, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 16 though it will feel even colder at 15. A 0-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 90% chance of precipitation. Chippewa Falls could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 15 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until TUE 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News