Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 23, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 14 though it will feel even colder at 12. A -3-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.