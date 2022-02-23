It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 14 though it will feel even colder at 12. A -3-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 23, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI
