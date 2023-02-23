It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 22. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -7 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 97% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until THU 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 23, 2023 in Chippewa Falls, WI
