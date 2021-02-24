 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 24, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

It will be a cold day in Chippewa Falls, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 37 degrees. 21 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. Models are showing a 23% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

