It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel even colder at 19. We'll see a low temperature of 4 degrees today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 63% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 24, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 14 though it will feel even colder at 12. A -3-degree low is forecaste…
This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Mostly cloudy. Low 17F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with tempe…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 16 though it will feel even colder at 15. A 0-degree low is forecasted…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Chippewa Falls Sunday. It should reach a cold 43 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 30. Expect a drastic drop…
This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Becoming partly cloudy later with any flurries or snow showers ending by midnight. Low near 0F. Win…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel even colder at 23. 13 degrees is today's …
This evening in Chippewa Falls: Watching a potential winter storm. Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 13F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chanc…
This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: A few clouds from time to time. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low -4F. Winds WNW at 20 to…
The Greenland ice sheet is melting rapidly at its base and injecting far more water and ice into the ocean than previously thought, research shows.