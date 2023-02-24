It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 15. We'll see a low temperature of 3 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.