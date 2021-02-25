 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 25, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Chippewa Falls today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 35 degrees. A 19-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the West. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

