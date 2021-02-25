Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 25, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Chippewa Falls today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 35 degrees. A 19-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the West. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.