Chippewa Falls residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a nippy 41 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Chippewa Falls could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the South. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 26, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI
