Chippewa Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 17 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Chippewa Falls could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 26, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI
