It will be a cold day in Chippewa Falls, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.