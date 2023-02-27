It will be a cold day in Chippewa Falls, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from MON 3:00 AM CST until MON 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.