Temperatures will be just above freezing in Chippewa Falls today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 14 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 98% chance of precipitation. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SUN 12:00 AM CST until SUN 12:00 PM CST. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 28, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI
