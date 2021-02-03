 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

It will be a cold day in Chippewa Falls, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 13 mph. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

