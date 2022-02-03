It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 7 though it will feel even colder at 5. A -8-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from THU 12:00 AM CST until THU 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Like many modern observances, Groundhog Day can trace its origin from a few different directions.
Heavy snow falling as storm system threatens to leave a treacherous mix of wintry precipitation for millions from Plains to Northeast
A mammoth storm dropping significant snowfall Wednesday threatens to paralyze parts of the Midwest and South with ice, snow, dangerously cold …
For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: A few clouds. Low 11F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temp…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 24. A 11-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clo…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 11 though it will feel even colder at 10. A -3-degree low is forecaste…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 11 though it will feel even colder at 10. A -10-degree low is fo…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 30. A 28-degree low is forecaste…
A bolt of lightning that stretched nearly 500 miles across three U.S. states is the new world record holder for longest flash.
This evening in Chippewa Falls: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 28F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Tuesday, Chippe…
Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Bitterly cold. Partly cloudy skies. Low -11F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay insi…