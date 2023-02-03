It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 3. 1 degree is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until FRI 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2023 in Chippewa Falls, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sun dogs are best seen when the sun is at or near the horizon. Here's what they are and how they appear.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 13. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching …
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 19. We'll see a low temperature of 7 degrees today. We'll see s…
Storm to dump heavy, wet snow on Wisconsin Wednesday into Thursday. See how much will fall and where
There will be a sharp dividing line between snow and rain, with more falling to the north and west and less to the south and east, according t…
Like Earth, the north and south poles of Mars have ice caps that grow and shrink with Mars’ seasons.