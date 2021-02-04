Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 4, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Chippewa Falls today. It looks like it will be a nippy 34 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 7 degrees. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 99% chance of precipitation. Chippewa Falls could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from THU 3:00 AM CST until FRI 12:00 AM CST. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.