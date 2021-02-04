 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 4, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Chippewa Falls today. It looks like it will be a nippy 34 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 7 degrees. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 99% chance of precipitation. Chippewa Falls could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from THU 3:00 AM CST until FRI 12:00 AM CST. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

