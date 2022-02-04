 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 4, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 12 though it will feel even colder at 10. A -8-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.

