It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel even colder at 17. A 15-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Chippewa Falls could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 5, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI
