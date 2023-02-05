It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29. We'll see a low temperature of 11 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 5, 2023 in Chippewa Falls, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 30. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees today. Partly cloudy ski…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 3. 1 degree is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Wi…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 13. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching …
Sun dogs are best seen when the sun is at or near the horizon. Here's what they are and how they appear.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 19. We'll see a low temperature of 7 degrees today. We'll see s…