It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 2 though it will feel much colder at -20.78. Today's forecasted low temperature is -15 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from SAT 3:00 AM CST until SUN 12:00 PM CST. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 6, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI
