It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 21. A -3-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 6, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI
