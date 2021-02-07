 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 7, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting -1 though it will feel much colder at -17.19. Today's forecasted low temperature is -9 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until SUN 12:00 PM CST. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.

