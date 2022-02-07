Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 7, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel even colder at 19. A 11-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.