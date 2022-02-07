It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel even colder at 19. A 11-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 7, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
The latest from the massive winter storm sweeping across much of the U.S., causing power outages, canceled flights and fears of ice buildup.
Like many modern observances, Groundhog Day can trace its origin from a few different directions.
Heavy snow falling as storm system threatens to leave a treacherous mix of wintry precipitation for millions from Plains to Northeast
A mammoth storm dropping significant snowfall Wednesday threatens to paralyze parts of the Midwest and South with ice, snow, dangerously cold …
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 21. A -3-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar befo…
Winters are getting warmer, yet a historic blizzard hit the U.S. Northeast in late January. How can such storms be reconciled with our warming climate?
Take a look at ways the weather has shaped human history, from the Salem Witch Trials to a heavy storm's impact on the Iran hostage crisis in 1980.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 11 though it will feel even colder at 10. A -10-degree low is fo…
A bolt of lightning that stretched nearly 500 miles across three U.S. states is the new world record holder for longest flash.
Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low -3F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Chippewa Falls today. It looks like it will be a bitter 35 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempe…