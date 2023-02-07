Temperatures will be just above freezing in Chippewa Falls today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 18 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 7, 2023 in Chippewa Falls, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29. We'll see a low temperature of 11 degrees today. We'll see s…
It will be a cold day in Chippewa Falls, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 37 degrees. We'll see a low te…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 30. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees today. Partly cloudy ski…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 3. 1 degree is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Wi…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 13. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching …