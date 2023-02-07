Temperatures will be just above freezing in Chippewa Falls today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 18 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.