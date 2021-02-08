It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 3 though it will feel much colder at -10.14. We'll see a low temperature of -11 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 7 mph. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 8, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI
