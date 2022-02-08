Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 8, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Chippewa Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.