The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Chippewa Falls Wednesday. It should reach a cold 42 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the South.