It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 9 though it will feel much colder at -8.25. A -11-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from MON 9:00 PM CST until TUE 10:00 AM CST. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 9, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI
