Temperatures will be just above freezing in Chippewa Falls today. It looks to reach a nippy 34 degrees. A 12-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Chippewa Falls could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 9, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI
