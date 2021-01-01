 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 26.09. We'll see a low temperature of 10 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.

